Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support

MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL

Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.

ABOUT HANSEL

Hansel was found with his sister Gretel after they survived a chemical spray on their face and body. Gretal received most of the damage and is still recovering from her wounds. Hansel recovered more quickly and was able to move to a foster home with other kittens that were ready to play. He is now ready to find his forever home and would enjoy the company of other cats.

SERVICE DOGS

Green Acres Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization that provides a safe environment for dogs and cats who are homeless, abused, elderly, neglected, and abandoned. They have a dream of rehabilitating some of the dogs that come to Green Acres Animal Rescue, to train and donate to Veterans suffering from PTSD.

GIVE TO THE MAX NOVEMBER 1ST THROUGH NOVEMBER 18TH

Green Acres Animal Rescue believes that all animals should be treated with love, respect, and kindness; but that sometimes comes at a high cost. They have been caring for animals in the Stearns County and Wright Couty area for just over 3 years now, and have decided that it's time to step up their efforts to secure viable space to care for more animals.

HOW YOU CAN HELP - GIVE TO THE MAX LINK

Through GiveMN.org, you can make a donation that will make a difference in the lives of animals in need in our area. by clicking HERE now, you can make the donation to Green Acres Animal Rescue.

Each donation made through GIVEMN.org qualifies Green Acres Animal Rescue for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool. Thanks to the generosity of the Bush Foundation GIVEMN will be awarding the following:

$500 Golden Ticket Prizes every 15 minutes on November 18th

$1000 Hourly Golden Ticket Prizes every hour on November 18th

$6000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on the amount raised between 10 am and 110:59 pm

The Give to the Max Grand Prize will be a $10000 Super-sized Golden Ticket from all donations made through GIVEMN.org from now through November 18th, 2022.

BE A PART OF THE CONVERSATION!

If you would like to join the social media conversation, go to GIVEMN.org, by using #GTMD21.

