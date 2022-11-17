The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

2

Catch a basketball game unlike you've ever seen before this weekend in Holdingford. Donkey Basketball will be on display inside the Holdingford High School Gym. This is a 1-1/2 hour event of side-splitting family fun featuring four teams comprised of Holdingford students, staff, teachers, school board, and community members who will ride donkeys and compete in a crazy game of basketball. Tickets are just $10 at the door and kids pre-school age and younger get in free. All proceed from the event will support the Holdingford Just For Kix dance team who are headed to the Reilaquest Bowl in Florida. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

