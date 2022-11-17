The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
The NutcrackerSt. Cloud
Stroia Ballet Company returns to the Paramount Theatre this weekend with the holiday classic, The Nutcracker. This enchanting story features everything from the Sugar Plum Fairy, a ferocious Mouse Queen, plus the grandeur and magnificence of classic Russian Ballet and exquisite costuming. Tickets for this show are $18-$21 for adults and $14 for kids 12 and under. Show times run Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, November 17th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 18th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 19th, 2:00 p.m.
Donkey BasketballHoldingfordCatch a basketball game unlike you've ever seen before this weekend in Holdingford. Donkey Basketball will be on display inside the Holdingford High School Gym. This is a 1-1/2 hour event of side-splitting family fun featuring four teams comprised of Holdingford students, staff, teachers, school board, and community members who will ride donkeys and compete in a crazy game of basketball. Tickets are just $10 at the door and kids pre-school age and younger get in free. All proceed from the event will support the Holdingford Just For Kix dance team who are headed to the Reilaquest Bowl in Florida. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.TICKETS AT THE DOOR!- Friday, November 18th, 7:30 p.m.
Santa VisitWaite ParkBefore his big night, Santa is making a stop in Waite Park this weekend. Back Shed Brewing is holding a special holiday event which will feature jolly old St. Nick. The day will include treats, music, food, kids activities and Back Shed Brewing's released of their new Frosted Gingerbread Cookie Pastry Stout. When your done visiting Santa head down the block to Crafts Direct for their Holiday open house. All the fun over there takes place from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Saturday.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, November 19th, 12:00 p.m.
Made In MinnesotaSt. Cloud
Check out hundreds of products made right here in Minnesota all under one roof this weekend. The 8th Annual Made in MN Expo is this Saturday inside the River's Edge Convention Center. Sample, shop & browse your way through nearly 100 great Minnesota companies that will be featured at this year’s expo! The Expo is free to get in however bring some cash to get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Made in Minnesota runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 19th, 10:00 a.m.
Night at the ParkWaite ParkYou can help support the community with a special night out. The Park Event Center and Mavericks Steaks & Cocktails are holding a special Night at the Park. The event is a fundraiser to help the INDY Foundation and Anna Marie's Alliance. The evening includes craft beer tastings, dollar chance raffle baskets, and live music by the Mallrats. Your first drink is on us with a cash donation at the door. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a Social hour and music begins at 7:30 p.m.CASH DONATION ENTRY- Friday, November 18th, 6:00 p.m.