It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party.

UNIQUE GIFTS

If you are looking for great quality, unique gifts for your family and friends this holiday season, or if you just want to have a great day and do a little shopping for yourself, this is the event of the year.

MADE IN MINNESOTA EVENT THIS SATURDAY

This year's event will be held Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to 4 pm, and admission is free, thanks to our friends at the Redwing Shoe Store, who want you to come and enjoy all shopping, sampling, and browsing your little heart can handle.

Also, one of the best savings you'll find at the event is from The Value Connection! Stop by our Value Connection booth for extra special savings that you can only get at Made In Minnesota. Value Connection Certificates make great gifts for the holidays and excellent stocking stuffers.

LOCATION OF MADE-IN-MINNESOTA EVENT

The event is being held at:

The River's Edge Convention Center

10 4th Ave South

St Cloud MN 56301

GET A BOOTH TODAY

If you are still interested in sharing your goods with fellow Minnesotans at this year's big event, you can call and talk with Vicki to see if we still have a booth space available by calling 320.251.4422 or emailing Vicky at Vicky@townsquaremedia.com.

FEATURED BUSINESSES THIS YEAR INCLUDE:

Little Rocks Design

Prom Carving

Eichers Hobby Farms

Live Nature's Remedy

Spring Wood

Vine Street Creations

MN Grass Hero

Summer Lakes Beverage

Cozie and Company

Companions Forever Pet Cremation Service

Try To Keep It Clean

Nordhausen Farms

Lokstad Products

The Hope & Healing Store

Good Smells

Chef Tims Exotic Pens

HeartCrafted

Faraway Farm Handcrafted Soap

Red Wing Shoe Store

The Human Of Color Haircare

Handmade Creations

Knapper Enterprises LLC

Scrub Me Good LLC

Eicthens Cheese

Mama Made Creations LLC

Lou Lou Crafts

Create Cait Shop

Viking Log Furniture

5R Alpacas

HIKEhoppers

RetroGreen Energy

Austin's Acres

J Gaetz Knives LLC

JD's Salsa-Cenaiko

Kinder Coffee

Inventitives/Ezee Opener

Clean Lakes

A & M Boutique

Get Outside

The Syrup Ranch

Mr. B's Chocolates

HCY Handmade

Karens Korner

From Me To You Creations, LLC

CharDeMarais Signs

Butter Luv Aromatics

Clearwater Travel Plaza

Smude's Sunflower Oil

CW & Son Mfg.

Prodigy Pups Dog Training

The Nature Bin LLC

Heartland Security

Jess Say Yes….Massage & Boutique

Brayden's Pawfect Treats

Make It Mac's Makerspace

The Value Connection

Designs Rooted in Nature-Renae Lindahl

Saint Cloud Area Roller Dolls

Rustic River Gear

Farm Girl Fresh, LLC

Dave's Custom Woodwork

Mouse Mix

MarcE JewlerE

Advantage Chiropractic

Heavenly Treats LLC

Simply Crafting Co

Minnesota Mutt Co.

Hennum's Homemade

320 Made

The Glamour Ranch

Renewal by Andersen

BKS Designs

The Scandinavian Gnome LLC

Of This Earth Soap Company

Pink Lilie

Northern Edge Design It LLC (NovelTees)

Torch Hot Sauce

Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal

Rejuv Medical

Switch Hoods

JWT Heavenly Springers

Red Hive Honey

Diana's Craft Room

The Natural Bison LLC

Sideshow Bloody Mary Mix

Grindstone Unlimited, LLC

McKenzie Innovations LLC

Impact: it's time to tell people they matter

Telly Mon Gifts

Solid Results K9

Summer Knees Books LLC

Painting Logic LLC

Alloy Insurance

Keystone Home Finance

The Ideal Revolution LLC

Little Mama Bees

Beads & Brass, LLC

Shaky Rigs

Custom Camper

B Beautiful

Hidden Gems Market

Princeton Bengals

St. Augusta American Legion

Your Home Improvement Company

If you would like to be a part of this year's Made in Minnesota event, you can download a Sellers form by clicking HERE now.

I hope I've convinced you to call your best friend for a Saturday of fun. See you there!

