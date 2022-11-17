Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
COME EXPLORE EVERYTHING MINNESOTA
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party.
UNIQUE GIFTS
If you are looking for great quality, unique gifts for your family and friends this holiday season, or if you just want to have a great day and do a little shopping for yourself, this is the event of the year.
MADE IN MINNESOTA EVENT THIS SATURDAY
This year's event will be held Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to 4 pm, and admission is free, thanks to our friends at the Redwing Shoe Store, who want you to come and enjoy all shopping, sampling, and browsing your little heart can handle.
Also, one of the best savings you'll find at the event is from The Value Connection! Stop by our Value Connection booth for extra special savings that you can only get at Made In Minnesota. Value Connection Certificates make great gifts for the holidays and excellent stocking stuffers.
LOCATION OF MADE-IN-MINNESOTA EVENT
The event is being held at:
The River's Edge Convention Center
10 4th Ave South
St Cloud MN 56301
GET A BOOTH TODAY
If you are still interested in sharing your goods with fellow Minnesotans at this year's big event, you can call and talk with Vicki to see if we still have a booth space available by calling 320.251.4422 or emailing Vicky at Vicky@townsquaremedia.com.
FEATURED BUSINESSES THIS YEAR INCLUDE:
- Little Rocks Design
- Prom Carving
- Eichers Hobby Farms
- Live Nature's Remedy
- Spring Wood
- Vine Street Creations
- MN Grass Hero
- Summer Lakes Beverage
- Cozie and Company
- Companions Forever Pet Cremation Service
- Try To Keep It Clean
- Nordhausen Farms
- Lokstad Products
- The Hope & Healing Store
- Good Smells
- Chef Tims Exotic Pens
- HeartCrafted
- Faraway Farm Handcrafted Soap
- Red Wing Shoe Store
- The Human Of Color Haircare
- Handmade Creations
- Knapper Enterprises LLC
- Scrub Me Good LLC
- Eicthens Cheese
- Mama Made Creations LLC
- Lou Lou Crafts
- Create Cait Shop
- Viking Log Furniture
- 5R Alpacas
- HIKEhoppers
- RetroGreen Energy
- Austin's Acres
- J Gaetz Knives LLC
- JD's Salsa-Cenaiko
- Kinder Coffee
- Inventitives/Ezee Opener
- Clean Lakes
- A & M Boutique
- Get Outside
- The Syrup Ranch
- Mr. B's Chocolates
- HCY Handmade
- Karens Korner
- From Me To You Creations, LLC
- CharDeMarais Signs
- Butter Luv Aromatics
- Clearwater Travel Plaza
- Smude's Sunflower Oil
- CW & Son Mfg.
- Prodigy Pups Dog Training
- The Nature Bin LLC
- Heartland Security
- Jess Say Yes….Massage & Boutique
- Brayden's Pawfect Treats
- Make It Mac's Makerspace
- The Value Connection
- Designs Rooted in Nature-Renae Lindahl
- Saint Cloud Area Roller Dolls
- Rustic River Gear
- Farm Girl Fresh, LLC
- Dave's Custom Woodwork
- Mouse Mix
- MarcE JewlerE
- Advantage Chiropractic
- Heavenly Treats LLC
- Simply Crafting Co
- Minnesota Mutt Co.
- Hennum's Homemade
- 320 Made
- The Glamour Ranch
- Renewal by Andersen
- BKS Designs
- The Scandinavian Gnome LLC
- Of This Earth Soap Company
- Pink Lilie
- Northern Edge Design It LLC (NovelTees)
- Torch Hot Sauce
- Scotty's Kustomz Art and Metal
- Rejuv Medical
- Switch Hoods
- JWT Heavenly Springers
- Red Hive Honey
- Diana's Craft Room
- The Natural Bison LLC
- Sideshow Bloody Mary Mix
- Grindstone Unlimited, LLC
- McKenzie Innovations LLC
- Impact: it's time to tell people they matter
- Telly Mon Gifts
- Solid Results K9
- Summer Knees Books LLC
- Painting Logic LLC
- Alloy Insurance
- Keystone Home Finance
- The Ideal Revolution LLC
- Little Mama Bees
- Beads & Brass, LLC
- Shaky Rigs
- Custom Camper
- B Beautiful
- Hidden Gems Market
- Princeton Bengals
- St. Augusta American Legion
- Your Home Improvement Company
If you would like to be a part of this year's Made in Minnesota event, you can download a Sellers form by clicking HERE now.
I hope I've convinced you to call your best friend for a Saturday of fun. See you there!