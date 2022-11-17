If you are a Vikings fan, and if you have ever listened to the Vikings games on the radio instead of watching it on TV you know and have definitely heard Paul Allen and his "electric" and colorful play by play.

Obviously when you watch the game on TV you can see everything that is going on, and when exciting things happen, like this past Sunday when the Vikings won in overtime over the Buffalo Bills, you get excited because you actually SAW what happened. There are times when you may not be able to watch the game. But if a radio is around, or if you are traveling, listening to the game might be your only option. You will not miss watching it when Paul Allen is doing the play by play.

Get our free mobile app

Pat McAfee, who is a former NFL punter, has a show on You Tube. Most of the time when I see anything with Pat McAfee he's interviewing Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. I'm sure he's interviewed plenty of other people, but that's what sticks out to me. But finally his sights were turned to the Vikings and the great play by play from Paul Allen.

This video of Paul Allen doing play by play for the Vikings isn't unusual. He is always this excited when the Vikings do anything of significance. Whether it is bad or good. Very passionate. Obviously when it's good the excitement is over the top, but he is that animated when bad things happen too. Which, as Vikings fans, we know all too well how that can happen.

It would be great if McAfee would interview Paul Allen. He called him an "incredible human" and he is right.