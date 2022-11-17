Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival

Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!

Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up with KARE 11 and proceeds for this event will go to support Special Olympics Minnesota.

What is it, exactly? If you have never experienced the Festival of Trees, here's how it works. This is a free event that gives you the opportunity to buy some raffle tickets for just $10 a ticket. You bid on your favorite tree and you can win that tree decor! If you purchase two raffle tickets, or just donate the $20 if you would like to, either way you will receive a Special Olympics Minnesota ornament. You do need to be 18 or older to purchase tickets or to be eligible to win a prize. If you would like one of those, you need to act sooner than later because it's only while supplies last.

Instead of wandering around the whole Mall of America to find the Festival of Trees display, unless you want to, you can just head right to the display. It is located on level 3 Culinary on North. So it's best to park on the North side near Nordstrom. Or on the North side of the West parking ramp between Macy's and Nordstrom.

The Festival is open now through January 4th. Hours do vary. Through December 10th it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Open Sunday 11-7pm and Wednesday through Saturday open 11 to 8pm.

Here are the rest of the hours:

December 11 - December 23:

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 26:

Monday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 27 – January 3:

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

January 4:

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Holidays Hours:

November 23 | Thanksgiving Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 24 | Thanksgiving: Closed

November 25 | Black Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 24 | Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 25 | Christmas: Closed

December 31 | New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

January 1 | New Year’s Day: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

