Little Improvement in This Week’s Drought Update for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a cloudy and wet week we've had just slight improvements in the drought conditions in Minnesota.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says eight percent of the state is still in an Extreme Drought, the same as last week. The Extreme Drought area includes the St. Cloud metro area.

The Severe Drought area is at 44 percent, down from 47 percent last week.

The Moderate Drought area is 82 percent, down from 83 percent last week.

While the update is released Thursday, the information is as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, so it doesn't take into account the nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain we had late Tuesday night.

There is a chance we could have some more rain on Friday.

St. Cloud is still nearly three inches of precipitation below normal for the year-to-date. The Climate Prediction Center is expecting us to have average to below-normal rain in the period from October 10th through the 14th.

