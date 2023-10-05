‘Gettin’ Chippy Wit It’ – Free MicroChip Clinic Friday At TCHS
The Tri-County Humane Society is offering a FREE microchip clinic on Friday, October 6th from 2 until 8 p.m.
THE EVENT DETAILS
Location of the Microchipping event:
Tri-County Humane Society
735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud MN
WALK-INS ENCOURAGED!
Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. If your cat or dog doesn't have a microchip there are many good reasons for you to get them one. If you got your cat or dog from TCHS, there is no need to come to the clinic, as your pet was microchipped when you adopted it.
WHAT IS A MICROCHIP?
Microchips are very small, about the size of a piece of rice, and are inserted under the skin with a syringe, sort of like getting a vaccine. It reminds me of getting your ears pierced. It's a quick, simple and easy process. It is not dangerous to your pet.
MICROCHIPS ARE NOT TRACKING DEVICES
The microchip is not a tracking device but rather has a unique code. So if you find a lost pet, or if someone finds yours, they can take the pet to any animal control facility, like Tri-County Humane Society, to see if a chip exists. If it does, a code appears, and the recovery service can locate the name and phone number of the owners of the pet to contact them. Sometimes the tags aren't registered to a person, however; they usually contain information about where the pet obtained the tag, and can sometimes be traced back to an adoption date and location of adoption. That location may then be able to track down the last owner of the pet and get them back home safely.
As I mentioned earlier, If you adopted your pet from TCHS, then there's no need to come in as every pet that leaves TCHS has been given a microchip. If you would like more information about microchipping your pet, click HERE for more information.
