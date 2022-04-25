Litchfield Man Hurt After Hitting Deer With His Motorcycle

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield man is hurt after hitting a deer with his motorcycle on Saturday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Highway 24 and 305th street in Forest Township just before 3:00 p.m.

Authorities say 60-year-old Michael Schmidt was southbound on Highway 24 when a line of deer began crossing the road. Schmidt was unable to stop in time and struck one of the animals. He lost control of the bike and crashed.

Schmidt was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

