Litchfield Man Arrested After Head-On Crash on Highway 15
COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt and a third was arrested after a head-on crash in Meeker County Thursday night.
The crash happened on Highway 15 southwest of Dassel at about 10:00 p.m.
The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Paul Waibel of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 15 when he crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle heading south.
The driver of the 2nd vehicle, 35-year-old Katie Lene, and her passenger, 34-year-old Justin Lene both of Hutchinson were taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies determined alcohol was a factor in the crash and booked Waibel into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of DUI and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.
