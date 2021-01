The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Thursday night at Amalie Arena. The loss marks the first time the Wild have lost back-to-back games in regulation since early November.

Nikita Kucherov scored a pair of goals for Tampa Bay in the win, and Marco Scandella scored the only goal of the game for the Wild in the loss.

Minnesota plays at Florida Friday night on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 6:15, with puck drop slated for 7:30.