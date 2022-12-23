Learn To Better Yourself For FREE With This St. Cloud Program

GET YOUR LIFE BACK

Are you feeling like your weight is getting out of control? Is sugar something you are addicted to, and every time you see a plate of holiday cookies you dive in face first? I always say I'm going to control my sugar intake, and then I make it halfway to Christmas and go crazy for a couple of weeks. The dangerous part is; all that sugar can pile on weight pretty quickly and extra weight can cause all kinds of problems right? I don't want to be that person that COULD have done something about it and didn't.

Get our free mobile app

NO COST PROGRAM

You have an opportunity to take control of your life before bad health takes control of you. The Whitney Senior Center is inviting everyone, no matter what their age, to participate in the Diabetes Prevention Program. The best part is...EVERYONE can afford this program. No one will be turned down for inability to pay for the program. It is based on donations; so if you can afford to make a donation in exchange for some great information, you can make a voluntary contribution.

Ridofranz Ridofranz loading...

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

It is a year-long program that includes 16 weekly sessions followed by monthly meetings to ensure motivation. There will be in-center or Zoom options available.

It appears there are a few different options but I found that it starts on Wednesday, January 25th. You can choose a time from 6 am to 6 pm.

To register and learn more click HERE to sign up for the program now.

If you have questions, contact Paula at 320.255.7265 or email Paula.woischke@ci.stcloud.mn.us.

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s

Val's in St. Cloud Looks the Same as it Did in 1987