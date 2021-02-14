Late Scoring Lifts Lumberjacks Over WarHawks

WILLMAR -- The Granite City Lumberjacks put up another strong performance on Saturday night when they visited the Willmar WarHawks.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, but Willmar got the fun started at the 1:40 mark of the second. Granite City answered with their first goal to tie it up 1-1. The WarHawks added one more late in the period and retook their lead.

In the first seven minutes of the final period, the Lumberjacks could not be stopped. They netted four straight goals and took control of the game 5-2. Willmar made one more at the end of regulation but it was not enough to recover from their deficit. Granite City won it 5-3.

Wyatt Halverson, Braeden Bartoo, Carson Simon, Brett Reed, and Brockston Masseth each scored a goal for the Lumberjacks. Bailey Huber made 30 saves and allowed 3 goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 11-7. They will host the Alexandria Blizzard in an afternoon matchup on Wednesday. Puck-drop is set for 12:00 p.m.