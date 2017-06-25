CLEVELAND - The Minnesota Twins hit a couple late game home-runs to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 in Cleveland.

Brian Dozier broke a 2-2 deadlock in the 8th inning with a solo shot to left field. The home run came just moments after the Indians tied the game at two.

Chris Gimenez hit the other late game home run in the 9th for the Twins.

Minnesota starting pitcher, Kyle Gibson , did not get the win but pitched ok. Gibson went 4 2/3 innings, gave up one run on four hits and walked four.

Taylor Rodgers recorded the win for the Twins and Brandon Kintzler earned his 20th save of the season.