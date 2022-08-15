This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]

There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!

The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really is. There are several separate play structures with slides and climbing areas, lots of bridges high and low, swing sets for days and, of course, some zip-line type swings as well. There are truly things for kids of all ages to do.

Overview of the entire park area. According to one social media post, there are over 1,000 different pieces of playground equipment on the grounds. By the looks of it, that seems like an underestimate.

The zip line swings are always popular enough to draw a line of kids, all of whom waited patiently for their turn.

This was my kid's favorite play area at the park, with a tunnel connecting the two slide areas and a "really fast" green slide.

One of many interactive play areas at the park.

The park is located off of Highway 96 in Shoreview.

