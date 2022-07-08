Know Before You Go: Kip Moore at The Ledge in Waite Park

Kip Moore is playing The Ledge in Waite Park on July 9th, 2022. Here is what you need to know before you go!

Tickets: A very limited amount of tickets are available, you can get yours on Ticketmaster.

Parking: Parking is available and free on-site. NO traffic will be allowed to turn off of State Highway 23 / 2nd Street South directly onto 17th Avenue South for any events at The Ledge. You can leave your car in the lot until 12 pm the following day if you are unable to drive home.

Showtime: 7 PM

Show Opener: Larry Fleet. Larry is a Chattanooga-based Country singer-songwriter who has toured with the likes of Jake Owen and Willie Nelson.

Bag Restrictions: Bags are allowed as long as they are smaller than 11 x 8.5 inches in size.

What is Kip Going to Play?: I'm glad you asked. Below is a playlist of his most recent setlists that have been shared on the internet, including his new song "Fire On Wheels" which just recently was released!

Fore more FAQ's and information on The Ledge Ampitheather in Waite Park, check them out online here.

