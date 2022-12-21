Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

EAGAN (WJON News) -- Saturday's record-breaking come-from-behind win has earned Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards and tied his personal best with four passing touchdowns. His 34 completed passes also were a season-high as the Vikings rallied for a 39-36 overtime win after trailing Indianapolis 33-0 at halftime.

The yardage gives Cousins 20,205 yards as a Viking and pushed him past Daunte Culpepper (20,162) for the third-most in team history.

Cousins has also been nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week, which will be decided by a fan vote.

Cousins has thrown for more than 400 yards a game eight times in his career, including five times as a Viking.

Vikings named NFC Player of the Week include Kicker Greg Joseph (special teams), Punter Ryan Wright (special teams), Defensive player Za'Darius Smith, Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson, Kene Nwangwu (special teams), and Kirk Cousins.

The 11-3 Vikings host the New York Giants this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON.