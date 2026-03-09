It can be hard to picture in March, but close your eyes and imagine the smell of popcorn... the sound of the ball smacking against a wooden bat... the crowd jeering the 'beer batter' in an attempt to score a discount on beer.

Ah, yes the sounds and smells of summer at a St. Cloud Rox game at Joe Faber Field!

2026 ROX HOME OPENER

The 2026 season is fast approaching with the home opener at Faber set for Friday, May 29th against the Bismarck Larks!

If you have a child that LOVES baseball or just wants to be a part of the game, the St. Cloud Rox have a Kids Club program, sponsored by Skatin' Place, for you!

Membership to the Kids Club includes a Chisel's Kid's Club t-shirt, a free admission day pass to Skatin' Place, a ticket to three select Rox games in 2026 (Sundays on June 14th, June 28th and July 26th for kids only) and three coupons for an ice cream sandwich at a game.

In addition, Kids Club members get the first chance to run the bases and get autographs after Sunday home games and a chance to take part in in-game promotions like being the Play Ball Kid or Junior Public Address Announcer (not all kids will be able to participate in these).

ROX GAMES GREAT FOR KIDS

Memberships are available now for purchase and will be available for pickup at Skatin' Place beginning on April 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and can be picked up at the Rox Box Office after April 25th. Pick up is not available on game days.

This program is open to all kids 12 and under and is just $15 per child.