Kensington Bank Opening Offices in St. Joseph, Sartell

ST. JOSEPH/SARTELL (WJON News) -- Kensington Bank is opening two new locations.

CEO Dan Robertson says they are expanding into both St. Joseph and Sartell.

The St. Joseph office will be at the corner of West Ash Street and 1st Avenue Northwest.

It's a former rambler home. It was purchased by an investor who has been doing a lot of renovation in the St. Joseph area. She and her business partner purchased the home and have completely renovated it into a commercial space. The changes are breathtaking, it's beautiful inside.

Robertson says they plan to move in by the end of May. That location will have a loan production office and a deposit production office. They'll have four full-time employees and they'll be adding some part-time staff. They'll share the space with an investment adviser from a separate company.

The Sartell location will be a full-scale branch going into a previous bank building along Pinecone Road. They'll be moving into that location by the end of July.

Robertson says the convenience of online banking is nice, but community banking will always be at the heart of what they do.

But we really put a lot of value in the face-to-face contact and having our customers come into our branches as well. What we're seeing is fewer transactions in our lobbies, but the transactions that we're having are much deeper.

The Kensington Bank has been in downtown St. Cloud since 2016. As they open their new locations they'll be closing the St. Cloud office and relocating the staff.

