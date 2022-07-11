Kendall: St. Cloud Had a Street Racing Problem

The street racing problem in the Twin Cities was also problem in St. Cloud. That according to Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall. She joined me on WJON today. She says the problem spawned out of the pandemic in St. Cloud but says it is "tightened up" in St. Cloud thanks to efforts from the St. Cloud PD.

Kendall says it takes a lot of resources to attack street racing. She says St. Cloud Police used "massive coverage" with law enforcement in the area with pole cameras up, and focusing attention in the targeted areas. Kendall says at minimum there will be basic driving charges for offenders and possibly more depending on whether individuals are driving without a license or driving impaired.

Kendall says her office has a new trafficking video that is out. She says the video is to help train parents on online solicitation. Kendall says in the video there is a demonstration on how one their officers goes online into one of these chat rooms and shows how quickly solicitations can take place.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall it is available below.