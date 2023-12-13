Minnesota County Attorneys Still Dealing with New Law Challenges

Many schools and law enforcement agencies in the state of Minnesota are still trying to figure out the new state law on school resource officers. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She spoke last week at the statewide meeting of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association. Kendall says school resource officers play out differently depending on the county, whether it is Hennepin, Stearns or Roseau. She says school resource officers never left some schools while others, like District 742, they left and have now returned. Kendall says the only counties where school resource officers haven't returned are in the Twin Cities metro area. She says the size of District 742 makes that district different than many rural school districts in the county. Kendall feels they have worked out things locally with this but would like to see more clarification from the state legislature.

Another challenge county attorneys and counties are dealing with include the new marijuana law. Kendall says the part of the new law that restricts under 18 usage has some holes that need addressed by the state legislature. She says because of the holes in the law many cities have jumped in with their own ordinances. Kendall indicates there is a huge amount of resources put into drug recognition experts right now. She explains there is a massive train up on drug recognition experts on local law enforcement and state patrol agencies. Kendall says there isn't a test amount that indicates someone is over the legal limit for impaired marijuana driving.

Stearns County is caught up on court cases. Kendall gives credit to jurors for continuing to come when called to help make this happen.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Janelle Kendall it is available below.