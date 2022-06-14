Kansas to Perform this August at The Ledge Amphitheater
WAITE PARK -- Another national act has been added to this summer's line-up at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.
It was announced Tuesday morning that Kansas will be taking the stage on Saturday, August 6th at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Head East.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Other upcoming shows at the Ledge include:
Jackson Browne - Tonight
Sheryl Crow - July 5th
Kip Moore - July 9th
Parker McCollum - July 28th
Bonnie Raitt - July 29th
Kansas - August 6th
Brett Eldredge - September 10th
Goo Goo Dolls - September 12th
Previous shows already held at The Ledge this summer include:
Turnpike Troubadours
Home Free
Aaron Lewis