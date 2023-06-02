June Designated as Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- June is "Great Outdoors Month" in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz and the Department of Natural Resources are encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy the state's outdoors.

The designation also comes on the heels of $110-million in one-time investments from the state legislature to modernize recreation amenities.

There is $25-million to improve outdoor recreation access, $5-million to modernize camping, $35-million for boat access improvements, another $35-million for fish hatcheries and fish infrastructure, and $10-million to restore streams and modernize water-related infrastructure.

Get our free mobile app

During this month, the DNR is offering special programs and incentives.

From June 9-11 is the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing weekend where Minnesotans 16-years and older can take a kid fishing without a license.

That same weekend is also a no-registration ATV riding weekend on motorized state and Grant-in-Aid trails.

Saturday, June 10th, the DNR is hosting a Free Park Day which allows free entrance to all 75 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota. The Free Park Day covers the parking fee but not the cost of any of the programs within the parks or recreation areas.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus