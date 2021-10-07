Stiffer Penalties For Minnesota Left Lane Cruisers? (Satire)

Spending roughly 5 hours a week on Interstate 94, I am totally baffled by some of the drivers that don't realize or just don't care that there are "rules of the road" that need to be adhered to, to make everyone's commute a better experience.

Of course, I'm referring to the left lane cruisers out there. For awhile it was getting so much better. People were staying in the right lane, except when they need to pass but it seems we have reverted back to an unacceptable number of left lane cruisers on the roads.

This past Sunday, I bet I encountered, and cursed at, dozens of drivers that were just casually cruising in the left lane of the interstate holding up a line of cars behind them.

I heard that there was some sort of law against this but do they really pull anyone over for this hideous infraction? I'm not sure they do. Even if they do get pulled over, what's the penalty? Whatever it is, I'm guessing it doesn't fit the crime.

Perhaps we need stiffer penalties that put the fear of the law into the clueless heads of these chronic left lane cruisers. Here a few possible penalties we could impose just for a start;

1st offense, maybe a warning. Really, I think some drivers just don't know the rule and think "Hey, I'll just plug up this lane for awhile or maybe my entire trip."

2nd offense, take their car keys and throw them in a field

3rd offense, put a big orange dot on the back of their vehicle which signifies that they are on "Left Lane Cruiser's" probation. They may only use the left lane to pass and then immediately get back in the right lane.

4th offense, 2 big orange dots on the back of their vehicle signifying that they are, under no circumstances, allowed in the left lane for a designated period of time.

5th offense, PRISON

I'm quite aware these penalties will never come about but thinking them up passes the time and curtails my anger a bit when I'm traveling. Thanks for letting me vent! I feel better now.

