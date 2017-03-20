Jets Deal Wild Fifth Straight Loss Sunday

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 Sunday evening at MTS Centre in Winnipeg. The Wild have now lost five straight and eight of its last ten games overall.

Winnipeg pulled away early with three first period goals and one more early in the second period before the Wild mounted a comeback.

Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota at 9:23 of the second period to make the score 4-1. Mikael Granlund and Chris Stewart scored goals :39 apart with just under five minutes remaining in the period, and Stewart struck again at 19:47 of the third to tie the game.

However, Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored the only goal of the third period at 12:43 to give the Jets the win. The Wild outshot the Jets 48-21 in the game.

The Wild, who suddenly find themselves seven points behind Chicago in the standings, will host the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.