Jennie-O Offering Thanksgiving Cooking Advice on Turkey Hotline

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few short weeks away, one company is offering free advice to people in charge of their family’s feast.

Jennie-O has officially launched its 1-800-TURKEYS hotline for the year. Their team will be available to answer questions for beginners and experts alike.

Some topics include turkey cooking tips, beverage pairings, menu inspiration, and recipes for leftovers.

In addition to the phone line, questions can be submitted via online chat or text message.

