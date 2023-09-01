ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - For the first time in 60 years, the Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen St. Cloud to host the 2023 “Exercise Patience” convention.

Spokesperson William Wilson explains the goal of the conference is to bring patience into everyone’s lives.

The main purpose of (the convention) is to encourage not only Jehovah's Witnesses, but everyone to show patience in our daily lives. How (children can) show patience towards their parents, parents how to be more patient with their young ones. And also, of course, in our everyday activities, how to be patient.

Worldwide, over 6000 conventions will take place this year, with St. Cloud selected as one of 144 host cities in America to host the three-day event. Wilson says the six different sessions are free and open to the public.

So we welcome everyone to come and attend. The reason is that not only Jehovah Witnesses want to show patience to each other, but we believe that all of us can have more patience in our lives. Patience is closely linked with joy and love, and when we have patience, we can have a lot of happiness in our life.

The sessions will focus on different ways to practice patience in daily life and feature a drama on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the convention will bring 2900 people to downtown St. Cloud with over a thousand hotel rooms booked for the event.

If you go:

“Exercise Patience”!

2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

September 1st-3rd, 2023 - River's Edge Convention Center, St. Cloud

Free and Open to the Public

For more information on any of the convention sessions, click here.

