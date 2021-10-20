Jason Voorhees is Chained to the Bottom of This Minnesota Lake

Imagine going for a swim or dive in a Minnesota lake and finding the statue of fictional serial killer Jason Voorhees in the water with you. Complete with hockey mask and machete. I don't think I would ever get in another lake ever again.

This nightmare fuel scenario actually exists at a lake in Crosby Minnesota:

We learned about this terrifying real world horror at Bloody Disgusting, and it’s the work of Doug Klein. He built this nightmarish/fantastic piece, replete with machete in hand. Then Klein placed it 120 feet at the bottom of a spot for divers in Crosby, Minnesota—specifically in a state-owned mine pit known as Louise.

As the years go by, the wear and tear from the water makes it even more terrifying. There are videos on YouTube showing people diving down to it and it makes me sick to my stomach. My sensitive soul just could NOT handle that. Heck, I can't even bring myself to actually watch Friday the 13th.

As of 2020, Jason was still fixed to the bottom of the lake. Diver/YouTube content creator Curtis Lahr shared a video update on August 2nd of 2020:

Would you be willing to put on scuba gear and go visit Jason for yourself? I can hardly stomach watching these videos. I think I'm going to skip out on that diving adventure.

