Hitting the Lake this Summer? Bring a “Snackle Box”
When you hit the lake this summer, be sure to bring not only a tackle box, but also a snackle box.
I saw this idea on the internet last fall and it has been a total game-changer when it comes to transporting snacks. It's so easy, you just buy a simple tray style tackle box and use the dividers to space out your snacks.
For the innards of my "snackle box", I purchased a bunch of deli meats and a variety pack of cheese. When it came time to assemble, I measured out how long my mozzarella sticks were, and shoved a divider in. Then I just started loading in meats and cheeses until I hit max capacity.
What I learned while making this, is that this is the ideal way to transport and store a meat and cheese tray. There's no sliding around on a flat tray, and no cling wrap that doesn't actually cling to anything. Plus it is all contained in a box so it can just be tossed into the fridge for storage without it spilling everywhere.
Snacks that would be great in your snackle box:
- Mixed Nuts
- Meats
- cheeses
- Chips
- Dried fruits
- gummy candies
- crackers
- fun-sized candy bars
The options are really limitless. You can make your snackle box to fit your family's taste, or your own. I never said you had to share.
