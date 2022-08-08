IT'S MY FAVORITE NATIONAL HOLIDAY

As far as I'm concerned, I'm okay with this being a national holiday. Today is "Sneak A Zucchini On Your Neighbor's Porch Day" - A day that can be celebrated because of the gift of sharing something that's delicious and can be made into just about anything.

IS THIS A GIFT OR A JOKE?

If you happen to come home from work today and find that someone left a bunch of long, green spotty produce on your front porch, take it as a compliment. People who grow zucchini love it and want to share the gift with their friends, neighbors, and family members. Many of us go beyond just leaving the Zucchini on your front porch; we might just leave you some freshly baked zucchini bread or muffins; Perhaps if we are feeling extra special, we will leave you with a basket of zucchini and a few recipe cards to turn that wondrous zucchini into a variety of tasty dishes that you and your whole family can enjoy.

HOW TO CELEBRATE

Every year, my parents have a beautiful garden, and this year, was no exception. My Father planted a few zucchini plants that are now producing so much zucchini, that he gives them to my brother and me, to make great recipes, and share with those we care about. I usually make up batches of small zucchini bread in a variety of combinations pictured above. I make small loaves of pumpkin chocolate chip zucchini bread, plain zucchini bread, chocolate chip zucchini bread, and just about any other combination that sounds tasty to someone.

1. Share your zucchini by bringing it to work, setting a few zucchini with a note on your neighbor's porch, or turning it into a tasty treat before you give it away.

2. Share your zucchini along with a few recipe cards of your favorite zucchini dishes.

3. Make bread, hot dishes, or appetizers and share them with your friends.

4. If you are the recipient, make something new.

5. If you receive a zucchini and really don't like it, share it with someone at work. I promise you'll find someone who would love to turn it into zucchini noodles.

