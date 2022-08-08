Viking Festival this Saturday in Brainerd

BRAINERD -- Vikings will be featured at an event in Brainerd this Saturday.

The annual Crow Wing Viking Festival will be at the county fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The family-friendly Viking Festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music, and games. The event strives to be authentic to the Viking age with the slogan, “Real Vikings. No Horns.” The popular conception of horned helmets originated with artists and opera costume designers during the 19th century. Festival-goers will be able to see and try on replicas of actual Viking helmets.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.