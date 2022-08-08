Stride Academy Removes Uniform Policy Beginning This School Year

ST. CLOUD -- There are some changes coming to the dress code for students at Stride Academy this fall.

Over the summer the board voted to eliminate the uniform policy which required students to wear dark pants and a polo shirt.

Executive Director Eric Skanson says after reviewing the policy, they felt it no long aligned with their core values.

Sitting down with school leadership, we looked at the impact of the uniform policy and felt our school was no longer a place that needed a uniform policy. We felt it was actually getting in the way of what our true mission is here.

Skanson says while they want to encourage individuality for their students, their still will be some clothing regulations as to what is appropriate.

Which means no drugs or alcohol or other inappropriate graphics can be on the shirts. You will find that policy standard across any school, so we will rely back on our handbook for that policy.

Skanson says while there are some families who don't agree with the change, the overall response has been positive.

Stride Academy is a K-8 public charter school on the South side of St. Cloud.

The first day of classes is September 7th.