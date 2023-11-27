Isanti Man Pleads Guilty in Stearns County Statutory Rape Case

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Isanti man charged with having sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 14-years-old has pleaded guilty.

Forty-two-year-old Tim Henke has pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. Two other identical counts will be dismissed at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police met with the girl last December after she reported meeting a man she believed to be 30-years-old. The girl indicated the two connected on a dating app and continued to communicate on the Snapchat app.

Court records show Henke came to the St. Cloud area on three separate occasions and picked up the girl in various business parking lots. The girl told investigators that all three meetings led to sex acts.

In an interview with authorities, Henke admitted he knew the girl through the apps, but thought she was 19-years-old and denied meeting her in person. However, according to the charges, police used a search warrant to look into Henke's Snapchat account and the GPS function showed Henke at the locations and during the times when the girl said the two had met.

According to the charges, after the second meeting, the girl admitted her real age and Henke said he wanted to continue the relationship.

Henke will be sentenced on March 4th. Prosecutors will be asking for a sentence of more than 14 years in prison.

