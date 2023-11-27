Update: Police Release Name of Body Found in Brooten Alley

BROOTEN (WJON News) -- The Belgrade/Brooten police department has released more information about a body that was found in an alley.

The man who died has been identified as 58-year-old Brian William Brockopp of Brooten.

The preliminary autopsy results did not disclose anything of a suspicious nature.

Get our free mobile app

Brockopp's body was discovered around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday in an alley east of Western Avenue South in Brooten.

READ RELATED ARTICLES