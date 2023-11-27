What Do USDA &#8216;Hardiness Zone&#8217; Map Changes Mean For Central Minnesota?

What Do USDA ‘Hardiness Zone’ Map Changes Mean For Central Minnesota?

Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplas

 

USDAhttps://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/
loading...

WHAT WILL YOU GROW?

Is there anything positive that comes out of climate change? Well...if we are going to look at the short term, there may be a few things we can enjoy. New plant species that we've never been able to have here in Minnesota before, may now be possible.

Master Gardener Dr. William (Bill) Cook, SCSU Biological Sciences Faculty, said that the USDA recently announced some changes to the hardiness zone maps, which may make growing plant species that have previously not been able to survive our hardy winters.

You can listen to the interview from "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, by clicking on the player below.

Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplas
loading...

PEACH TREES?

Peach Trees in Minnesota? With Minnesota's temperatures making a gradual change over time, it looks like there are some good things coming from it. We could be seeing new plants, flowers, fruits, and veggies here in central Minnesota that we've never seen in the past. Below is a picture map from the USDA.

planthardiness.ars.usda.gov
loading...

USDA'S NEW HARDINESS ZONE MAP

The map is mostly for gardeners and growers, as it has a ton of great information. To learn more on how to use the map, and for other conditions that may make growing certain plant species possible, you can also CLICK HERE for details on everything from light, soil moisture, humidity, temperature, duration of exposure to cold temps and more.

What types of fruiting plants can grow in this zone? According to Gurneys.com:

  • Peaches
  • Plums
  • Strawberries
  • Raspberries
  • Grapes
  • Apples
  • Cherries
  • Mulberries
  • Apricots

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH

Categories: weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports