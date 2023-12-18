Is This ‘Fish Dish’ Really One of Minnesota’s Favorites?

HOLIDAY MEALS

What people decide to eat at the holidays doesn't always have to be the same; or does it? I can't imagine my Thanksgiving dinner without turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing all smothered in gravy. Mmmmmmmm......

Christmas dinner is different for some reason. Our meal changes from year to year. We had a delicious Christmas holiday meal at my cousins that consisted of homemade clam chowder from my aunt, homemade potato soup with my grandpa's noodle recipe from my cousin Tiffany, and then delicious pulled pork, and roast beef, with au gratin potatoes. Of course, that wasn't ALL of the food. There was plenty of food, and of course, all the holiday traditional cookies, candies, and other goodies.

For our family Christmas dinner this year, we are planning a seafood meal; Shrimp scampi and seared scallops.

Family celebrates Christmas.

FISH FOR CHRISTMAS DINNER?

A new poll by misswish.com shows us the top 3 choices for 'modern' Christmas meals for each state.

Minnesota's choices were:

1. Walleye Pike Amandine

2. Wild Rice & Cranberry Stuffed Turkey Breast

3. Swedish meatballs with Lingonberry Sauce

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

WALLEY PIKE AMANDINE

I'm not sure if I've ever had this dish or not, but it sounds good. It's prepared with a sauce that includes almonds, butter, and lemon.

WILD RICE AND CRANBERRY STUFFED TURKEY BREAST

This dish is a reflection of Native American heritage in the state of Minnesota and is exactly what it sounds like. Turkey breast stuffed with wild rice and cranberries.

SWEDISH MEATBALLS WITH LINGONBERRY SAUCE

We can thank the Scandinavian population for this one. Delicious meatballs served with lingonberry sauce is all thanks to Minnesota's immigrant history.

The top dishes across the US included the following:

Delaware - Dutch Apple Glazed Chicken West Virginia - Apple Butter Glazed Pork Chops Oklahoma - Chicken Fried Steak with Cream Gravy South Carolina - Pulled Pork with Mustard BBQ Sauce and collard Greens Kentucky - Hot Brown Turkey Casserole

