Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- If you are looking for a holiday pick me up then Cold Spring has the house for you. The house at 817 1st Street South has an elaborate light display that features a variety of patterns, and animation.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The garage door even has a projection on it with snowmen, bells, and Elvis. Homeowner Brian Leagjeld has been doing the display for about five years. He says it started with just normal roof lights and then just took off:

"Well it initially just started out by just doing, like most people doing, just doing a roofline and then it just kind of progressed, and then Covid hit and the limited amount of things for people to do and I thought if I could distract somebody and make somebody smile and laugh and take their mind off of that then it was worth it."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Leagjeld says he had around 3,000 to 5,000 lights the first year, but now it is about 28,000. He says he gets a fair amount of people to come by and has had some unusual things come by too:

"This past year, I had a first. One of the local firefighters was doing a hayride and they were pulling it behind, a hayrack behind a suburban and they were going through town checking out the Christmas lights so that was a first. But I've had party buses and tour buses show up to watch."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

People can tune into 88.5 FM on their radio to hear music with the light show too. On weeknights, the lights are on from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and then on weekends from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS