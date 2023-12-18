Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The nation's average gas prices have fallen for a 13th straight week.

The country is on the cusp of potentially seeing $2.99 per gallon for the first time in years. Nationally the average price for gas is now at $3.03.

In Minnesota, average gas prices have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week averaging $2.87.

Gas Buddy says the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows.

The price of diesel has also just fallen below $4 for the first time since July averaging $3.99.

