Ikea Fans Unite! New Pop Up Ikea Opening

The one time that I went to an IKEA store it took me forever just to find my way out. You can't just turn around and go back the way you came. It was the craziest experience. But I know that the prices are good and people rave about the store. Not to mention the Swedish meatballs, those are definitely a hit.

So if you're an IKEA fan, you'll love to know that there's a new Ikea store coming to Rosedale Center in Roseville. But it's not the Ikea that you're used to. The first difference is the name. It's called, "IKEA Showroom" and it's a pop-up store. Rosedale Center's website says:

Looking for living space inspiration? IKEA Showroom at Rosedale Center is for you! Located Lower Level by Von Maur.

OPENING FEBRUARY 2024

These new IKEA pop-up stores are smaller then a regular IKEA. There's no word yet on those Swedish meatballs I mentioned earlier either. Will they be serving them here? Only time will tell. There are also two other stores in the works. These other versions will be called IKEA Shops and IKEA Planning Studios.

The company says that more details about the stores will be shared throughout 2024. In 2023, IKEA reported earnings of more than $6.3 billion.

The new store only has a teaser wall right now, but it's getting noticed.

WHAT THE WHAT. What will they offer? I’m so intrigued!

This isn't the only location either. The plans are to open these new iterations of IKEA stores in many different states. There is just one other IKEA store in Minnesota and it's Bloomington near the Mall of America.

