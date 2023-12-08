Ice Fishermen and Dog Fall Through Ice on Anoka County Lake
NOWTHEN (WJON News) -- The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone that ice on some Minnesota lakes and ponds is not thick enough to walk on.
Officers say two ice fishermen and a dog fell through the ice and were unable to get to shore Sunday afternoon in Nowthen.
A passerby was able to push a canoe out to them after they had been in the water for an extended period.
The two men were showing signs of hypothermia and a deputy and first responders rescued them from the water.
They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
