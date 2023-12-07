Record High Thursday, Snow Saturday, Warm Next Week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We tied the record high for the date in St. Cloud on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says we officially got up to 53 degrees at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Thursday. That ties the record which was originally set in 1939.

We are expected to have another warm day on Friday with highs again around 50 degrees. However, the record high for that date is 54, so it might not be record-setting.

Snow showers are likely during the daylight hours on Saturday, tapering off during the evening with accumulations generally under an inch.

So far this month we've had just one inch of snow in St. Cloud which is a little over an inch below normal. We are 6 1/2 inches below normal for the season so far.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says Duluth has had only 3.7 inches of snow so far this season, which is nearly 17 inches below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center says the end of next week should be well above normal again in Minnesota.

As of right now, the Weather Channel is calling for a high of 46 on Thursday, December 14th, and 42 on Friday, December 15th.

The normal high for those days is 25 degrees, so we're looking at 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

The record highs for those two days are 53 and 55 degrees.

