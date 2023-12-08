UNDATED (WJON News) -- Parts of Northwestern Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says it will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Snow totals will be between two and four inches.

But the biggest concern is the strong winds with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour.

Wintery Impacts are expected from Blowing/Drifting/Falling Snow through Saturday within eastern North Dakota and into the Red River Valley.

Use caution when traveling.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says snowfall in central Minnesota is likely not more than an inch but will be enough to cause slick roads.

