Hutchinson Man Swindled Out of $24K in Phone Scam

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- Hutchinson Police received a request Wednesday for a welfare check on a resident as they believed he was actively involved in a scam.

The family’s last contact with the man had been at about 12:00 p.m. and he was not answering their phone calls.

Police were able to determine a possible location and requested assistance from a neighboring agency.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the man at a Target in Chaska and advised him of the scam.

When the man met with Hutchinson Police it was discovered that he received a call earlier in the day stating that he had been “hacked” and the caller manipulated him into believing his bank accounts were not safe, to not answer his phone, and told him to go to various locations to withdraw money and gift cards.

By the time authorities intervened, the scammer was successfully able to swindle $24,200 from the man.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson

