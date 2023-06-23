New Sauk Rapids Royalty Crowned

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The new Miss Sauk Rapids was crowned Thursday night.

Brynn Molitor (Center in the picture) won the crown at the pageant at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The two princesses are Trinity Maki (left in the picture) and Amber Konietzko (right in the picture).

Rapids River Days continues Friday with the parade at 6:00 p.m.

A Disc Golf Tournament and Food Fest are both happening Saturday.

