Mailboxes Damaged in Rural Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating some damage to several mailboxes.

Their office was called to a home about two miles northwest of Little Falls Thursday.

Deputies found several mailboxes that were damaged in the area along 170th Street, 105th Avenue, and 110th Avenue.

These incidents are believed to be related and happened sometime overnight between 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

