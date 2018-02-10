Husky Men’s Hockey Sweeps Miami with 4-0 Saturday Win

The #4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (19-6-3) shut out Miami University (10-15-3) 4-0 this evening in Oxford, Ohio. The Huskies 5th win in a row launches them over the idle DU Pioneers for 1st place in the NCHC.

SCSU and Miami remained scoreless after the first period. Not often does the game-winner come on the first goal of the game, but that's how it went down tonight when Ryan Poehling (6) scored at 3:48 of the second period.

The remaining goals for the Huskies on the night came from Patrick Newell (2) midway through the third, Newell again late in the third (3), and Judd Peterson's (5) empty-netter with two minutes left.

Miami outshot the Huskies 30 to 21 tonight.

The SCSU road trip continues this coming weekend (Feb. 16 & 17) when the Huskies visit #15 Western Michigan. (Radio: KZRV 96.7 FM ).