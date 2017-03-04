Huskies Win Friday Against Colorado College

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies (16-16-1, 10-12-1) got back to winning Friday night as they won 5-2 over the Colorado College Tigers (7-22-4, 3-16-4).

The Tigers took the lead 2-1 early in the 1st before Nick Poehling tied the game 2-2 at the 15:25 mark in the 1st period.

Nick's twin brother ,Jack Poehling, scored then next goal a couple minutes later to give the Huskies the 3-2 lead.

SCSU and CC went scoreless in the 2nd before the Huskies tacked on two more goals in the 3rd period. The goal scorers were Judd Peterson and Daniel Tedesco.

SCSU goalie Jeff Smith finished with 30 saves.

The win puts the Huskies 1 points behind UND for the coveted 4th position in the NCHC. Finishing in the top 4 gets home ice advantage for the opening round of the NCHC tournament.

Saturday night is the final game of the regular season for SCSU. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m., listen to the game on REV 96.7.