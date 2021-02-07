Huskies Fall to WMU in OT

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell to Western Michigan University in overtime on Saturday to close out the weekend with a series split.

St. Cloud got things going with a power-play goal from Easton Brodzinski to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Western Michigan responded with their first goal to tie the game, but a goal from Spencer Meier put the Huskies back on top entering the second.

The Broncos netted two to take their first lead of the night 3-2 in the second. Jared Cockrell scored number three for SCSU and tied the game again. In the third, Sam Hentges pulled the Huskies ahead 4-3.

At the end of the period, however, WMU scored again to send it into overtime. In the opening minute of the extra period, the Broncos scored the game-winning goal and edged out the Huskies 5-4.

The Broncos outshot the Huskies by a slim margin 29-28. David Hrenak made 24 saves and allowed five goals in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 12-7. They will travel to Ohio to face Miami University on Friday. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.