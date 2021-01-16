Huskies Fall to Broncos 6-2

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team snapped a three-game win streak with a loss on the road against Western Michigan University.

WMU scored first, netting the only goal of the opening quarter to lead SCSU 1-0. Then in the second period, the Huskies lit the lamp for the first time to tie the game up. The Broncos responded with two more goals, retaking the lead 3-1.

St. Cloud State scored their second and final goal of the night early in the third period to cut their deficit to 3-2. WMU sealed up the win 6-2 with three unanswered goals in the remaining minutes.

Sam Hentges and Kevin Fitzgerald each scored once for SCSU. The Huskies struggled in the net with David Hrenak making only 17 saves while allowing five goals and Jaxon Castor making two saves and allowing one goal.

The Huskies fall to 9-5 and will take the ice for game two against the Broncos on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.