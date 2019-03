ST. CLOUD - The #5 ranked St. Cloud State University had a 7-0 victory over Arizona State University last (Saturday) night. This is the 16th win of the 2015-16 season for the Huskies. SCSU improves to 16-4-0, 8-2-0 NCHC and Arizona State falls to 5-14-0 on the season.

St. Cloud State faces the U.S. National Team Development Program U18 today (Sunday) at 4:07 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.