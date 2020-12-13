Huskies Beat #1 UND, Move to 4-1

OMAHA, Neb. -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned their fourth win of the season by taking down the number one ranked University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

St. Cloud State got on the board first, netting a goal in the first minute of the game. North Dakota quickly responded with one of their own to tie it up 1-1. At the end of the first period, the Huskies scored again and retook the lead.

In the opening minutes of the second period, the Fighting Hawks netted their second goal to tie the game again 2-2. SCSU closed out the middle period by scoring two more goals and pushing out to a 4-2 advantage.

Near the end of the final period, the Huskies made their fifth goal of the game and extended their lead once again. UND notched one more before time expired, but could not catch SCSU. St. Cloud won it 5-3.

The Fighting Hawks outshot the Huskies 36 to 30. Sam Hentges, Easton Brodzinski, Zach Okabe, Kevin Fitzgerald, and Jami Krannila all lit the lamp for SCSU. David Hrenak made 33 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies improve to 4-1. They will look to keep things rolling when they take the ice on Sunday to face the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.